Short Interest in Eldorado Gold (EGO) Increases By 10.7%

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,915,474 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 28th total of 33,345,040 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,117,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 19,030,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 549,135 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,585,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,281,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 962,141 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 6,910,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,168,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 563,986 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $0.98 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $775.03, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

