Electra (ECA) Trading 90.6% Higher This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $21.51 million and $153,684.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electra has traded up 90.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 25,055,468,028 coins and its circulating supply is 24,188,311,475 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra is an PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the NIST5 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.