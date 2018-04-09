Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ESIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Electro Scientific Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electro Scientific Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

ESIO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 549,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,949. The stock has a market cap of $618.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Electro Scientific Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries in the second quarter worth about $160,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

