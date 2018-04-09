Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,662,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $28,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,579 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,399 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.81.

EA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.86. 2,572,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,627. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,304.32, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

