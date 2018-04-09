Elixir (ELIX) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Elixir token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Elixir has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Elixir has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $18,578.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Token Profile

Elixir launched on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,433,424 tokens. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

