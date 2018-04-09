Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Elkfork Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of People's United Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in People's United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of People's United Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,776,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of People's United Financial by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 68,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of People's United Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 285,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of People's United Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6,383.39, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.88. People's United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.70 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $109,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,127 shares of company stock worth $1,472,533. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on People's United Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 price target on People's United Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. People's United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

