Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $437,000 in Woodward Inc (WWD)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $38,817,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Woodward by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 348,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 224,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Woodward by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $14,286,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $14,026,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,355.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Woodward Inc has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $470.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Woodward Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

