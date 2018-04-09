Elkfork Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,240,000 after buying an additional 181,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,544,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after acquiring an additional 136,157 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vertical Group raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

BG opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,635.51, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.14. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $63.87 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

