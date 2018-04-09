Elkfork Partners LLC Takes $395,000 Position in First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (FCFS)

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Cash Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Cash Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Cash Financial Services by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 61,492 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Cash Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Cash Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 4.69. First Cash Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,789.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

First Cash Financial Services (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. First Cash Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that First Cash Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,410,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $367,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,629,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,928 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of First Cash Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

First Cash Financial Services Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

