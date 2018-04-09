Elkfork Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Domtar Paper Inc (NYSE:UFS)

Elkfork Partners LLC lessened its stake in Domtar Paper Inc (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Domtar Paper worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar Paper by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Domtar Paper by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Domtar Paper by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Domtar Paper by 1,493.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Domtar Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Domtar Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domtar Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Domtar Paper news, VP Daniel Buron sold 16,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $775,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,454.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Loulou sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $684,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,420.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,151. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $42.93 on Monday. Domtar Paper Inc has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,691.58, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Domtar Paper (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Domtar Paper had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Domtar Paper Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is an increase from Domtar Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Domtar Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

About Domtar Paper

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

