Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,192 ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,078,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 722,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 229,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $487,083.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,792.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock worth $4,497,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $93.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,380.84, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.90. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $104.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

