Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $4,662.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00748402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 6,681,593 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellaism and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.