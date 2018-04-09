Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 588,613 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 616.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Embraer worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,728,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,940,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,089,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,123,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 538,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,115,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,267,000 after purchasing an additional 531,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Embraer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,710.37, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.53. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.37). Embraer had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Embraer’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

