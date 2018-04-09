Emerald Crypto (EMD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $481.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $179,348.00 and $481.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 142.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005876 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000291 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003801 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006900 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.