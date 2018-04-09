Emercoin One Day Volume Reaches $539,891.00 (CRYPTO:EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00032317 BTC on major exchanges including xBTCe, Bittrex, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $90.75 million and $539,891.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00644622 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00023166 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 128.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032356 BTC.

PX (PX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 41,569,855 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and xBTCe. It is not presently possible to buy Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

