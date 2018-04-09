Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Numis Securities

Emis Group (LON:EMIS) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 880 ($12.44) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,000 ($14.13). Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Emis Group stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 798 ($11.28). 47,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,465. Emis Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.42 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,034 ($14.61).

Emis Group (LON:EMIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 47.20 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 46.30 ($0.65) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Emis Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of £160.35 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/emis-group-emis-upgraded-by-numis-securities-to-buy-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Emis Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products and solutions to deliver the patient care in various sectors comprising primary, secondary; child, community, and mental health; and community care, as well as community pharmacy sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.