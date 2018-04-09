Reviewing RenaissanceRe (RNR) & Employers (EIG)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -10.57% -7.68% -2.28% Employers 12.67% 10.51% 2.49%

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RenaissanceRe pays out -15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Employers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $2.10 billion 2.64 -$222.38 million ($8.35) -16.62 Employers $799.30 million 1.68 $101.20 million $2.89 14.19

Employers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 4 2 0 2.33 Employers 1 0 1 0 2.00

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $144.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Employers has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Employers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Summary

Employers beats RenaissanceRe on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category. The Property segment consisted of catastrophe and other property reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries and certain joint ventures managed by its ventures unit. The Casualty and Specialty segment consisted of casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance written on behalf of its operating subsidiaries and certain joint ventures managed by its ventures unit. Its Other category includes its strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expenses, capital servicing. The Casualty and Specialty segment offers certain casualty insurance products through RenaissanceRe Syndicate 1458 (Syndicate 1458).

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

