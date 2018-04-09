Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Employers worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Employers by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Employers by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 40.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 36.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Employers news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Nelson sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $115,893.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,425.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock worth $331,354 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Employers stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,337.67, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.50. Employers had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

