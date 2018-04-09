Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTA. TheStreet raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

ENTA stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 143,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,568.30, a P/E ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 1.07. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $95.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. East Coast Asset Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

