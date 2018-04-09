Enbridge (ENB) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.2895012638388 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $53,231.25, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $613,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Rooney bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $248,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/enbridge-enb-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-15-updated-updated-updated.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.