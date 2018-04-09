ValuEngine Upgrades Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) to “Hold”

Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge Energy Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann lowered Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge Energy Management in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Management has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE EEQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 462,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,467. Enbridge Energy Management has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $824.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEQ. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the 4th quarter valued at $16,988,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management during the 4th quarter valued at $16,988,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,012,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 617,738 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,093,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,809,000 after acquiring an additional 578,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 504,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

