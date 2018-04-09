Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Encompass Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.33.

NYSE EHC opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,650.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.59%. research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

