EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Market Cap Hits $3.22 Million

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $583.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.