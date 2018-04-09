EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CRYPTO:ETT) One Day Volume Tops $423.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $423.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00756250 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00173838 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

According to CryptoCompare, “EncryptoTel is a blockchain-based telecommunications project that focuses on privacy-centric telecommunication services. The EncryptoTel Token (ETT) is an asset issued on the Waves blockchain and acts as the payment currency for the services provided by EncryptoTel, awarding customers with additional discounts. “

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

