Endurance International Group (EIGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endurance International Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.04.

Endurance International Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 171,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $294.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.22 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $35,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $61,356.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,257 shares of company stock worth $118,676. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/endurance-international-group-eigi-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.