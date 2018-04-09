Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.32

News coverage about Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) has trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enduro Royalty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.7975736186408 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NDRO stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Enduro Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $115.50, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. This is a positive change from Enduro Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Enduro Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enduro Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Enduro Royalty Trust Company Profile

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

