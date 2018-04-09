Energen (EGN) Holdings Boosted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energen (NYSE:EGN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energen were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,438,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Energen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,344,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 799,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after acquiring an additional 181,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGN shares. Williams Capital set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of Energen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $346,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGN opened at $61.19 on Monday. Energen has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,960.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Energen had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

