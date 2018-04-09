Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,821.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.70. Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

About Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

