Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce $371.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $380.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $359.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $371.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $573.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 274.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

In other Energizer news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 113,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENR traded up $6.55 on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,747. The stock has a market cap of $3,556.09, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Energizer has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

