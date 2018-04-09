Head to Head Comparison: Sharps Compliance (SMED) vs. Energy Recovery (ERII)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.3, suggesting that its share price is 430% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Recovery and Sharps Compliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $63.16 million 7.07 $12.35 million $0.07 118.14 Sharps Compliance $38.19 million 1.86 -$1.29 million ($0.04) -110.25

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Compliance. Sharps Compliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 22.39% 5.62% 2.65% Sharps Compliance 0.33% 0.54% 0.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery and Sharps Compliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sharps Compliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.46%. Sharps Compliance has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Sharps Compliance.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Sharps Compliance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.