Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,253 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 15,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Energy Transfer Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 4,600 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $78,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Partners stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,252.96, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.54%. sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

