Energycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.13 Million (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Energycoin has a market cap of $8.13 million and $17,423.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00191708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000949 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009339 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,778,185 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

