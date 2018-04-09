Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0662

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $14,199.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00203425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009803 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,779,545 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

