Energycoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,769.00 (CRYPTO:ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $17,769.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00198714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,778,875 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

