Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Buyback 17,100,000 Outstanding Stock

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan, which permits the company to buyback 17,100,000 shares on Wednesday, March 21st. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,837,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,425. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $2,696.73, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $213.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.30 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 25.30%. analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

