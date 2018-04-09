Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of EnerSys worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EnerSys by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in EnerSys by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnerSys has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2,786.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $658.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CL King raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EnerSys (ENS)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/enersys-ens-stake-lifted-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.