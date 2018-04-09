Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ENGlobal (ENG) Stock Price

Media coverage about ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ENGlobal earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.9694245240367 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,368. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

