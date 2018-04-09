Enigma Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (XNG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:XNG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, EtherDelta and Tidex. Enigma has a market capitalization of $113,143.00 and $172.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00758473 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00174791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048912 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 1,149,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,058 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, EtherDelta, Tidex, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

