EnLink Midstream (ENLC) PT Set at $14.00 by Seaport Global Securities

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned a $14.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on EnLink Midstream from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

ENLC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. 47,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,550.45, a P/E ratio of -279.20 and a beta of 2.46. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 3.71%. equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,898,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,737,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 275,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,840 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,049,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 161,196 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,872,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,953,000 after buying an additional 72,270 shares during the period. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

