Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,898 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.71% of EnPro Industries worth $34,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,002 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 123,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven R. Bower bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.54 per share, for a total transaction of $75,540.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $84,453.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

NPO opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1,656.40, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 40.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.10 million. equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

