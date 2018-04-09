ENTCash Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (ENT)

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One ENTCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ENTCash has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. ENTCash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3,925.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.04486370 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001293 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014250 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007781 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012810 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ENTCash

ENT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for ENTCash is entcash.com. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ENTCash Coin Trading

ENTCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is not possible to buy ENTCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ENTCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ENTCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

