Entellus Medical (ENTL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Entellus Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.9935813085485 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ENTL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,331. Entellus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ENTL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Entellus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entellus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entellus Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Entellus Medical Company Profile

Entellus Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on delivering patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Its three core product lines, XprESS Multi-Sinus Dilation Systems, MiniFESS Surgical Instruments, and FocESS Imaging & Navigation, are designed to enable ear, nose and throat (ENT), physicians to perform a range of procedures in the ENT physician office and to simplify operating room-based treatment.

