Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Holdings in Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,341 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entergy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,798,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,176,000 after acquiring an additional 928,800 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, SVP Alyson M. Mount sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $816,086.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $39,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $78.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,277.22, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Entergy has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Holdings in Entergy (NYSE:ETR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/entergy-co-etr-stake-decreased-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated-updated.html.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.