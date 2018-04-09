Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,422,850.28 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 1,268,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $2,422,850.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 6,571,164 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $12,616,634.88.

ADAP opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.25, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 215,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 43,632.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 785,387 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,242,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,422,850.28 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/enterprise-associates-14-new-acquires-1268508-shares-of-adaptimmune-therapeutics-plc-adap-stock-updated-updated.html.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.