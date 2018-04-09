Enterprise Products (EPD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.6188337391833 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.22 on Monday. Enterprise Products has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52,341.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Enterprise Products had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Enterprise Products will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Enterprise Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enterprise Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on Enterprise Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.54 per share, for a total transaction of $605,279.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,676,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

