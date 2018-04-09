Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.86 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (BATS:ITB) by 305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 178,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 79,675 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $40.22 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

