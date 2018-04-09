Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Buffalo Wild Wings worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 679.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 656,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,643,000 after buying an additional 572,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,971,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings during the 4th quarter valued at $69,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWLD opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

BWLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Buffalo Wild Wings Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

