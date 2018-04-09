Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.60 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $7,848,958.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $405,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,047 shares of company stock worth $12,966,391. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.29.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $50,399.80, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 68.11%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

