Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 243.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 10,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $118.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,146.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $864,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $124,914.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/envestnet-asset-management-inc-sells-2282-shares-of-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-updated-updated.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.