Envestnet Inc (ENV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

In related news, insider Anil Arora sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,186.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $390,284.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,819. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,505,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Envestnet by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,882 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2,609.69, a P/E ratio of -569.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

